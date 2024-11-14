5,064 Shares in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Bought by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,064 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,170.7% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 521 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth $26,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $43.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $55.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.46.

Freeport-McMoRan Cuts Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 21.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read More

