4,707 Shares in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Purchased by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOR. Reston Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 66,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 241,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,454,000 after purchasing an additional 49,956 shares during the period. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 15,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

AOR stock opened at $58.44 on Thursday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $59.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.47 and its 200-day moving average is $57.09.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.