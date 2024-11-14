4,017 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Purchased by Black Swift Group LLC

Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 28,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Tenon Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 231,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,239,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,978,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,610,000 after buying an additional 118,792 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.36. 1,244,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,518,141. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.34 and a 200 day moving average of $50.68. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $44.81 and a 1 year high of $53.40. The firm has a market cap of $129.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

