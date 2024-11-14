3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Hourglass Capital LLC

Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,753 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. 3M makes up approximately 2.0% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $7,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in 3M by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 154,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,420,000 after purchasing an additional 18,054 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in 3M by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 262,119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in 3M by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,855,000. Finally, Poehling Capital Management INC. raised its stake in 3M by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 69,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock opened at $131.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $71.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 12-month low of $75.40 and a 12-month high of $141.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.40.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. 3M had a return on equity of 104.66% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.35%.

MMM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on 3M from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Melius Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on 3M in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.87.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

