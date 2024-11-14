3M (NYSE:MMM) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. UBS Group currently has $184.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock, up from their prior price target of $130.00.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MMM. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Melius raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on 3M from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on 3M from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.87.

MMM opened at $131.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $71.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.43. 3M has a 1 year low of $75.40 and a 1 year high of $141.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.50.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 104.66%. The business had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.35%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in 3M by 13.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 154,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,420,000 after purchasing an additional 18,054 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 262,119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,719,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC raised its position in 3M by 3.4% during the first quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,855,000. Finally, Poehling Capital Management INC. grew its position in 3M by 6.6% in the first quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 69,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

