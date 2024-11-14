26,847 Shares in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) Acquired by Florin Court Capital LLP

Florin Court Capital LLP acquired a new position in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 26,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,000. Amplify Mobile Payments ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Florin Court Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF by 5,370.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF in the second quarter worth $78,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF in the second quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF by 57.6% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the period.

Get Amplify Mobile Payments ETF alerts:

Amplify Mobile Payments ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IPAY stock opened at $58.94 on Thursday. Amplify Mobile Payments ETF has a 52-week low of $39.89 and a 52-week high of $60.10. The company has a market capitalization of $383.11 million, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.22 and its 200 day moving average is $50.03.

Amplify Mobile Payments ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Mobile Payments index. The fund tracks an index of global equity in credit card firms, and companies providing payment infrastructure, payment services, payment processing and payment solutions. IPAY was launched on Jul 15, 2015 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Mobile Payments ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Mobile Payments ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.