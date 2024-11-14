22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII) Short Interest Up 214.8% in October

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, an increase of 214.8% from the October 15th total of 651,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 22nd Century Group stock. Anson Funds Management LP raised its holdings in 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII – Free Report) by 106.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,577,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,399,323 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP owned about 83.28% of 22nd Century Group worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on 22nd Century Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

XXII opened at $0.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.63. 22nd Century Group has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $6.56. The company has a market cap of $4.63 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.45.

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter. 22nd Century Group had a negative net margin of 144.09% and a negative return on equity of 380.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.95 million during the quarter.

22nd Century Group, Inc, a tobacco products company, engages in the sale and distribution of its own proprietary new reduced nicotine tobacco products. The company offers reduced nicotine content tobacco plants and very low nicotine combustible cigarette products. It also provides contract manufacturing services for conventional combustible tobacco products for third-party brands.

