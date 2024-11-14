215,864 Shares in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH) Acquired by Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 215,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,953,000. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF accounts for 3.8% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 32.4% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 20,270 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 22,626.3% in the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 179,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,133,000 after buying an additional 179,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 174,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,871,000 after buying an additional 8,485 shares during the period.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:ICSH opened at $50.52 on Thursday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 12 month low of $49.98 and a 12 month high of $50.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.53.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2233 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

