1,943 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Acquired by Axim Planning & Wealth

Axim Planning & Wealth acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up about 0.2% of Axim Planning & Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFG. Davis Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 176.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $99.03 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.53. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

