Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) CEO Thomas Sandgaard Sells 2,000 Shares

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas Sandgaard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $17,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,611,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,144,275.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Thomas Sandgaard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zynex alerts:

On Wednesday, November 13th, Thomas Sandgaard sold 2,000 shares of Zynex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $16,740.00.

On Monday, November 11th, Thomas Sandgaard sold 2,000 shares of Zynex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $18,180.00.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Thomas Sandgaard sold 2,000 shares of Zynex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $17,640.00.

On Monday, November 4th, Thomas Sandgaard sold 2,000 shares of Zynex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total value of $17,340.00.

On Friday, November 1st, Thomas Sandgaard sold 2,000 shares of Zynex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total value of $17,260.00.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Thomas Sandgaard sold 2,000 shares of Zynex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $17,840.00.

Zynex Stock Performance

ZYXI stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.13. 110,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,433. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.92. Zynex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $13.77. The firm has a market cap of $258.94 million, a P/E ratio of 54.20 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zynex ( NASDAQ:ZYXI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $49.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.83 million. Zynex had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZYXI. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Zynex from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Zynex from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Zynex

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZYXI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Zynex by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,187,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,684,000 after buying an additional 6,097 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Zynex by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 297,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 118,615 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Zynex by 9.2% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 257,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 21,781 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zynex by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Zynex by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 189,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 77,300 shares during the last quarter. 29.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zynex

(Get Free Report)

Zynex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography and electric stimulation technology device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; E-Wave, an NMES device; M-Wave, an NMES device.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.