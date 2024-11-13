ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Price Performance

CNET stock opened at $1.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average of $2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.63. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $5.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.42 million during the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative return on equity of 67.57% and a negative net margin of 18.42%.

About ZW Data Action Technologies

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

