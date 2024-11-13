ZoomInfo Technologies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ZI)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 54,932 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 543% compared to the average volume of 8,547 put options.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

ZI traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,922,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,858,277. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 364.79, a PEG ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.03. ZoomInfo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $19.39.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Institutional Trading of ZoomInfo Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 955.2% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 114.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 598.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.76.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.