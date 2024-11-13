ZoomInfo Technologies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ZI)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 54,932 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 543% compared to the average volume of 8,547 put options.
ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance
ZI traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,922,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,858,277. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 364.79, a PEG ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.03. ZoomInfo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $19.39.
Institutional Trading of ZoomInfo Technologies
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 955.2% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 114.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 598.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Analysis on ZoomInfo Technologies
ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile
ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ZoomInfo Technologies
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Rocket Lab is the Right Stock for the Right Time
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- SoundHound AI Will Advance By Triple Digits in 2025: Here’s Why
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Celsius Holdings: Big Drop, Big Opportunity? Analysts Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.