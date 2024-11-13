ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.220-0.230 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $296.0 million-$299.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $296.9 million. ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.920-0.930 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZI. Daiwa Capital Markets cut ZoomInfo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.61.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $13.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 327.08, a P/E/G ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.03. ZoomInfo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $19.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.39.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $303.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.45 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 1.25%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

