Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.26), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.68 million. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 61.25% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. Zeta Global updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.

ZETA traded down $1.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.78. The company had a trading volume of 4,644,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,675,837. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of -38.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Zeta Global has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $38.20.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Zeta Global from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zeta Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.23.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

