ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited (NYSE:ZK – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.00, but opened at $28.47. ZEEKR Intelligent Technology shares last traded at $28.70, with a volume of 638,341 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie assumed coverage on ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. CICC Research started coverage on ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.74 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on ZEEKR Intelligent Technology from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZEEKR Intelligent Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.02.

Get ZEEKR Intelligent Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ZK

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.92.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZEEKR Intelligent Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WT Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $446,000. Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 22,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $1,319,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,388,000.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, production, commercialization, and sale of the electric vehicles and batteries. It offers battery electric passenger vehicles (BEVs) and SUVs. The company also produces and sells electric powertrain and battery packs for electric vehicles, such as motors and electric control systems; and provides automotive related research and development services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZEEKR Intelligent Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.