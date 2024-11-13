Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Downgraded to “Buy” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Yiren Digital Stock Down 4.4 %
Shares of YRD stock opened at $5.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $514.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.72. Yiren Digital has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $9.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.07.
Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Yiren Digital had a net margin of 37.05% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $205.93 million during the quarter.
Yiren Digital Cuts Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yiren Digital
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Yiren Digital by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 256,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 78,415 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Yiren Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Yiren Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Yiren Digital in the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Yiren Digital by 9.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,021,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 90,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.99% of the company’s stock.
About Yiren Digital
Yiren Digital Ltd. provides financial services through an AI-powered platform in China. Its platform provides a suite of financial and lifestyle services. The company offers financial services, which provides a portfolio of loan products to borrowers; insurance brokerage services; and consumption and lifestyle services, including non-financial products and services to meet various consumer needs.
