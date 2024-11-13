Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Downgraded to “Buy” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Yiren Digital Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of YRD stock opened at $5.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $514.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.72. Yiren Digital has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $9.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.07.

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Yiren Digital had a net margin of 37.05% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $205.93 million during the quarter.

Yiren Digital Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yiren Digital

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. Yiren Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Yiren Digital by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 256,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 78,415 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Yiren Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Yiren Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Yiren Digital in the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Yiren Digital by 9.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,021,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 90,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

About Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Ltd. provides financial services through an AI-powered platform in China. Its platform provides a suite of financial and lifestyle services. The company offers financial services, which provides a portfolio of loan products to borrowers; insurance brokerage services; and consumption and lifestyle services, including non-financial products and services to meet various consumer needs.

