Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 12th,Zacks Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th.

Yellow Pages Stock Down 0.8 %

Yellow Pages stock traded down C$0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$10.51. 2,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,424. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$9.87 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.59. Yellow Pages has a 52 week low of C$8.70 and a 52 week high of C$12.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$142.52 million, a P/E ratio of 4.34, a PEG ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Yellow Pages from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday.

Yellow Pages Company Profile

Yellow Pages Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides digital and print media, and marketing solutions to small and medium-sized enterprises in Canada. The company offers digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising.

