Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.60 and traded as low as $7.17. Wynn Macau shares last traded at $7.19, with a volume of 14,028 shares changing hands.

Wynn Macau Trading Down 4.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.10.

Get Wynn Macau alerts:

Wynn Macau Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0818 per share. This is a positive change from Wynn Macau’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

About Wynn Macau

Wynn Macau, Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of integrated destination casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 468,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with guest rooms, suites, and villas; and food and beverage outlets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Macau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Macau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.