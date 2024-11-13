Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Mars Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MARX)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mars Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MARX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Mars Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $768,000. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mars Acquisition by 13.8% in the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 290,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 35,185 shares during the period. Finally, Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in shares of Mars Acquisition by 17.2% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 338,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 49,690 shares in the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mars Acquisition Stock Performance

MARX stock opened at $11.05 on Wednesday. Mars Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $11.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.92.

Mars Acquisition Profile

Mars Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on opportunities in cryptocurrency and blockchain, automobiles, healthcare, financial technology, cyber security, cleantech, software, Internet and artificial intelligence, specialty manufacturing, and other related technology innovations market.

