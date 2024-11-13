Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 107,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 5.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 35.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 0.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 343,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 81.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ESRT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd.

Empire State Realty Trust stock opened at $10.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.05. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $11.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.18.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $199.60 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT’s flagship Empire State Building – the “World’s Most Famous Building” – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor’s 2023 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

