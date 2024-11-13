Wolverine Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Mexico Fund were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MXF. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Mexico Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Mexico Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Mexico Fund by 152.2% during the second quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 69,711 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 42,069 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital raised its holdings in shares of The Mexico Fund by 42.4% during the second quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 153,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 45,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Mexico Fund by 0.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,687,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,994,000 after acquiring an additional 9,684 shares during the last quarter.

The Mexico Fund Price Performance

Shares of The Mexico Fund stock opened at $13.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.89. The Mexico Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $19.69.

The Mexico Fund Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at The Mexico Fund

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%.

In related news, Director Claudia Janez purchased 2,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.46 per share, with a total value of $39,824.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $39,824.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

The Mexico Fund Profile

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

Featured Stories

