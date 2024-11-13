Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $750,000 in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter worth $37,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,531 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.6% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.
In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,422.97, for a total value of $1,422,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,459.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
MTD stock opened at $1,260.97 on Wednesday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,015.29 and a 52 week high of $1,546.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,394.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,402.64.
Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.00 by $0.21. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 532.25% and a net margin of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $954.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.93 million. On average, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.
