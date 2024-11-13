Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires 500 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 88.7% during the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 128.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $308.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI raised Air Products and Chemicals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.18.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD opened at $311.13 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.24 and a 12 month high of $332.42. The company has a market cap of $69.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

