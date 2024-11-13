Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires 40,185 Shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Free Report) by 89.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,185 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PlayAGS were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGS. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in PlayAGS by 193.4% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 6,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 5,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in PlayAGS by 14.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PlayAGS alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of PlayAGS in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

PlayAGS Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:AGS opened at $11.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.30. PlayAGS Inc has a 1 year low of $6.99 and a 1 year high of $11.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.41 and a beta of 2.35.

PlayAGS Company Profile

(Free Report)

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.