WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 41,217 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 28,530 shares.The stock last traded at $66.17 and had previously closed at $66.03.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.15. The company has a market capitalization of $885.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund during the first quarter worth $207,000. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund during the third quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the mid-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

