White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Shares Sold by Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. trimmed its position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group makes up approximately 3.6% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $19,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WTM. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the second quarter worth $526,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 282.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 16.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 28,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,088,000 after buying an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 39,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,778,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the third quarter worth $502,000. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WTM traded up $11.31 on Wednesday, hitting $1,912.80. 3,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,912. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1,401.01 and a 1-year high of $1,927.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,786.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,773.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.43.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

