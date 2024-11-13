What is Seaport Res Ptn’s Estimate for MWA Q1 Earnings?

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Mueller Water Products in a report released on Monday, November 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Mueller Water Products’ current full-year earnings is $1.13 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Mueller Water Products’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Mueller Water Products from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen cut Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.20.

Mueller Water Products stock opened at $25.14 on Tuesday. Mueller Water Products has a 12-month low of $12.76 and a 12-month high of $26.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.97.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $348.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.80 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 19.71%. Mueller Water Products’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MWA. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 162,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 6.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 10,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $221,755.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,792 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,375.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.067 dividend. This is a positive change from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.62%.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

