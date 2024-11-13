What is Raymond James’ Estimate for Savaria FY2026 Earnings?

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Savaria in a report issued on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.27. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Savaria’s current full-year earnings is $1.20 per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SIS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Savaria from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Savaria from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Savaria from C$22.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Cormark downgraded Savaria from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$25.00 price objective on Savaria and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$25.50.

SIS stock opened at C$21.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.90. Savaria has a fifty-two week low of C$13.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.94.

In other news, Director Jean-Louis Chapdelaine sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.84, for a total value of C$521,000.00. In related news, Senior Officer Sylvain Aubry sold 20,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.75, for a total transaction of C$415,041.50. Also, Director Jean-Louis Chapdelaine sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.84, for a total transaction of C$521,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 50,002 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,042 over the last three months. 17.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.08%.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.

