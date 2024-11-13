What is HC Wainwright’s Estimate for ARCT FY2028 Earnings?

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2028 EPS estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $13.21 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $12.84. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arcturus Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.60) per share.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $41.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.16 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.39% and a negative return on equity of 22.29%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ARCT. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 9th. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcturus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Performance

ARCT opened at $19.58 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.17. The firm has a market cap of $530.36 million, a PE ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 2.64. Arcturus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.26 and a twelve month high of $45.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcturus Therapeutics

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 12,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $249,120.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 435,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,037,533.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcturus Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCT. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,275,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,819,000 after buying an additional 712,650 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 250.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 555,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,515,000 after acquiring an additional 396,505 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,563,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,061,000 after acquiring an additional 286,546 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,964,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,847,000 after acquiring an additional 275,315 shares during the period. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,498,000. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

