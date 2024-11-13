What is Bloom Burton’s Forecast for TSE:MDP Q3 Earnings?

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:MDP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Bloom Burton lowered their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Medexus Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, November 11th. Bloom Burton analyst D. Martin now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Medexus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share. Bloom Burton also issued estimates for Medexus Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on MDP. Stifel Canada raised shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Leede Financial set a C$8.25 target price on shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

TSE:MDP opened at C$1.96 on Wednesday. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of C$1.44 and a one year high of C$3.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$48.08 million, a P/E ratio of 39.20 and a beta of 1.96.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on the therapeutic areas comprising oncology, hematology, rheumatology, auto-immune diseases, allergy, and dermatology. Its primary products are IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with hemophilia B; Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; Rupall, a prescription allergy medication; and Gleolan, an optical imaging agent indicated in patients with glioma as an adjunct for the visualization of malignant tissue during surgery.

