What is Barrington Research’s Forecast for CLMB Q4 Earnings?

Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB – Free Report) – Barrington Research increased their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Climb Global Solutions in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 12th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.96. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Climb Global Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $3.28 per share.

CLMB stock opened at $121.16 on Wednesday. Climb Global Solutions has a 52 week low of $42.83 and a 52 week high of $124.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.55 million, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.53.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Climb Global Solutions in the third quarter worth $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Climb Global Solutions during the third quarter valued at $159,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 82.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Climb Global Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $322,000. Institutional investors own 49.72% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Climb Global Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.43%.

Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.

