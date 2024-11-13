What is B. Riley’s Estimate for SLR Investment Q2 Earnings?

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Free Report) – B. Riley decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SLR Investment in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.43. The consensus estimate for SLR Investment’s current full-year earnings is $1.74 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for SLR Investment’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Get SLR Investment alerts:

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 40.89%. The firm had revenue of $59.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of SLR Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SLR Investment in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SLRC

SLR Investment Stock Performance

SLR Investment stock opened at $15.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $871.24 million, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.12. SLR Investment has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,118,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in SLR Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,639,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in SLR Investment by 6.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 999,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,369,000 after acquiring an additional 63,321 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SLR Investment by 109.4% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 59,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $786,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.32% of the company’s stock.

SLR Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.27%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 92.66%.

SLR Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.