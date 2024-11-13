WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Short Interest Up 208.7% in October

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 208.7% from the October 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

WH Group Stock Down 1.2 %

OTCMKTS:WHGLY opened at $15.56 on Wednesday. WH Group has a 52-week low of $11.53 and a 52-week high of $16.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.41.

WH Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th.

WH Group Company Profile

WH Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the production, trading, wholesale, and retail sale of meat products in China, the United States, Mexico, and Europe. The company operates through Packaged Meats, Pork, and Others segments. It is also involved in the slaughtering, wholesale, and retail sale of fresh and frozen pork; and hog farming activities.

