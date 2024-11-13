Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for FedEx (FDX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for FedEx (NYSE: FDX):

11/13/2024 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $350.00 to $365.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/13/2024 – FedEx was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/12/2024 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $301.00 to $331.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2024 – FedEx was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/21/2024 – FedEx was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/9/2024 – FedEx is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock.

10/6/2024 – FedEx was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/28/2024 – FedEx was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/23/2024 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $317.00 to $288.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/20/2024 – FedEx was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $215.00.

9/20/2024 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $345.00 to $330.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

9/20/2024 – FedEx had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $350.00 price target on the stock.

9/20/2024 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $359.00 to $350.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/20/2024 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at Bernstein Bank from $305.00 to $337.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/20/2024 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $335.00 to $318.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/20/2024 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $340.00 to $320.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/20/2024 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $325.00 to $300.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

9/20/2024 – FedEx was downgraded by analysts at Hsbc Global Res from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/20/2024 – FedEx was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/20/2024 – FedEx was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.

9/20/2024 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $327.00 to $321.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/20/2024 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $333.00 to $311.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/20/2024 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $335.00 to $330.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/20/2024 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $334.00 to $328.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/20/2024 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $333.00 to $332.00.

9/18/2024 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $347.00 to $345.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

FDX traded up $6.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $293.65. 765,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,804,536. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $275.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.84. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $234.45 and a 52-week high of $313.84.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.87 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.59 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 34.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,868,165 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,756,602,000 after buying an additional 1,056,061 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in FedEx by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,831,084 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,558,718,000 after buying an additional 2,163,622 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,248,137 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $674,336,000 after buying an additional 578,350 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in FedEx by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,182,504 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $654,312,000 after buying an additional 121,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,451,576 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $397,267,000 after purchasing an additional 13,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

