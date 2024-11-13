Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 11/13/2024 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 11/6/2024 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $361.00 to $408.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 11/5/2024 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $480.00 to $486.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 11/5/2024 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $437.00 to $451.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 11/5/2024 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $480.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/5/2024 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $510.00 to $503.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/5/2024 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $473.00 to $476.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 11/5/2024 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 11/5/2024 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $562.00 to $586.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/30/2024 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $550.00 to $540.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/21/2024 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $600.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/17/2024 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $477.00 to $562.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/16/2024 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Scotiabank. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $480.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/14/2024 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $550.00 to $541.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/10/2024 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.
- 10/8/2024 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $480.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/4/2024 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $431.00 to $425.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 10/1/2024 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $462.00 to $474.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 9/19/2024 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $431.00 price target on the stock.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
VRTX traded up $4.61 on Wednesday, reaching $494.61. The stock had a trading volume of 963,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,350. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $341.90 and a 12-month high of $519.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $475.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $470.31. The company has a market cap of $127.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -248.55 and a beta of 0.39.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Capital World Investors grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,567,184 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,687,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761,414 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,743,882 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,401,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,218 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7,876.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 1,546,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $719,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,983 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,550,386 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,581,373,000 after purchasing an additional 851,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $277,317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vertex Pharmaceuticals
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Rocket Lab is the Right Stock for the Right Time
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- SoundHound AI Will Advance By Triple Digits in 2025: Here’s Why
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Celsius Holdings: Big Drop, Big Opportunity? Analysts Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.