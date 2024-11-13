Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Lam Research (LRCX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX):

10/24/2024 – Lam Research had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

10/24/2024 – Lam Research was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas to a “hold” rating.

10/24/2024 – Lam Research had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $85.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/24/2024 – Lam Research had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $105.00.

10/24/2024 – Lam Research had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

10/23/2024 – Lam Research had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $77.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/23/2024 – Lam Research had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $132.50 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/11/2024 – Lam Research was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/3/2024 – Lam Research had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $1,000.00 to $880.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/3/2024 – Lam Research was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/30/2024 – Lam Research had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $120.00 to $100.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/20/2024 – Lam Research had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $105.00 to $95.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/17/2024 – Lam Research had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $92.90 to $77.40. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/16/2024 – Lam Research had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $99.00 to $89.30. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.70. 9,670,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,249,388. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $67.06 and a 1 year high of $113.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.44. The stock has a market cap of $97.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Lam Research Co alerts:

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 50.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 29.77%.

In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.51, for a total value of $528,928.97. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,267 shares in the company, valued at $3,488,315.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lam Research

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 37,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,645,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 909.8% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth approximately $778,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 297.5% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,479,000 after buying an additional 5,942 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.