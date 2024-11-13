WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 6,073 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC decreased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 28.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,073 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 49.1% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of PJAN opened at $41.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.52.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

