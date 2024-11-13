WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $222,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 92.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 27,567 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $461,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 263.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 345,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,111,000 after buying an additional 250,354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $39.43 on Wednesday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.74 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.61 and a beta of 2.96.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CZR shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Susquehanna reiterated a “negative” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

