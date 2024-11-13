WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Makes New $322,000 Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the second quarter worth about $69,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter worth about $113,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 4,959.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Trading Down 0.2 %

PSEP stock opened at $39.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $751.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.72.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

