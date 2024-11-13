WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Invests $221,000 in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,454,000 after purchasing an additional 13,659 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 11,151 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 121,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,920,000 after purchasing an additional 7,826 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 196.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 106,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,429,000 after purchasing an additional 70,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SWK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.29.
Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance
Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $87.48 on Wednesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.70 and a 1 year high of $110.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.95.
Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently -239.42%.
Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.
