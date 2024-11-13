WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Has $597,000 Stock Position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC bought a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the third quarter worth $25,415,000. Liquid Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,263,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 293.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 388,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,243,000 after buying an additional 289,465 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 801.0% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 191,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after buying an additional 170,627 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 366,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after buying an additional 131,757 shares in the last quarter.

Get abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF alerts:

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF stock opened at $24.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.68. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $18.48 and a 52-week high of $26.65.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.