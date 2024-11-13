WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Acquires 3,039 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 124.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter worth approximately $810,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 27.2% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 207,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,128,000 after acquiring an additional 34,553 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Shares of LW stock opened at $80.40 on Wednesday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $52.99 and a one year high of $111.88. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.82 and a 200-day moving average of $74.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 33.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (up from $63.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Monday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.22.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

