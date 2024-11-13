WCM Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 63,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUYA. Smith Anglin Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in HUYA by 22.0% in the first quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 19,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in HUYA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in HUYA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in HUYA during the 2nd quarter valued at $291,000. 23.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HUYA Stock Performance

NYSE HUYA opened at $3.03 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.11 and its 200 day moving average is $4.38. HUYA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84. The company has a market capitalization of $706.23 million, a PE ratio of -33.67 and a beta of 0.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUYA ( NYSE:HUYA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. HUYA had a positive return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HUYA Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HUYA shares. Citigroup upgraded HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2.40 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America cut HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.80 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.70 price target on shares of HUYA in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of HUYA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.93.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

