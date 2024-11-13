WCM Investment Management LLC Buys 4,262 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Ryanair in the first quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ryanair during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Ryanair by 153.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $45.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.54. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $36.96 and a 12-month high of $60.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.09). Ryanair had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RYAAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ryanair to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup raised Ryanair to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Ryanair from $149.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Ryanair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.67.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

