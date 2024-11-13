WCM Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 18.9% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 6,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 3.9% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 68,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth about $594,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at about $224,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $161.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.25. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $123.04 and a fifty-two week high of $162.56. The company has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.89.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 8.82%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 40.32%.

Several analysts have weighed in on DGX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Baird R W raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.58.

In other news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $278,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,459.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Quest Diagnostics news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 18,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.05, for a total value of $2,889,207.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,382,661.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,775 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $278,533.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,459.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,520 shares of company stock worth $3,472,728. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

