Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Waters were worth $4,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Waters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Waters by 190.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Waters by 19,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WAT stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $385.03. 50,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,940. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $348.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $329.41. Waters Co. has a one year low of $256.63 and a one year high of $393.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.25. Waters had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $740.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Waters from $332.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Cfra set a $389.00 price target on shares of Waters in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Waters from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Leerink Partnrs raised Waters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Waters from $363.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $365.85.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

