Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Position Lessened by Buck Wealth Strategies LLC

Buck Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,882 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 14,003 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 2.4% of Buck Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 2.1% in the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 9,413 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.6% in the third quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.1% during the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,677 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,987 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Walmart from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.15.

WMT opened at $85.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $683.33 billion, a PE ratio of 44.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.27. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $85.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total transaction of $166,607.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 459,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,113,904.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total transaction of $246,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 378,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,054,909.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total transaction of $166,607.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 459,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,113,904.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,337,337 shares of company stock worth $958,823,647 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

