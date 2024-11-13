W D. Minami Buys 5,000 Shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Stock

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Get Free Report) Director W D. Minami purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $48,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,370.07. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE AOMR opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.29. The company has a current ratio of 16.23, a quick ratio of 16.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.43. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $13.31.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.54%.
AOMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.
Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. It offers investment securities; residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans.
