VR Resources (CVE:VRR) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of VR Resources Ltd. (CVE:VRR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 93000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
VR Resources Stock Down 14.3 %
The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.07.
About VR Resources
VR Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral exploration properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for rare earth metals, copper, silver, gold, and diamond deposits. The company's principal properties include 100% owned Northway property consisting of 284 claims; and Hecla-Kilmer REE critical metals comprising 224 mineral claims in one contiguous block covering an area of 4,618 hectares located in northern Ontario, Canada.
