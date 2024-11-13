VPR Brands (OTCMKTS:VPRB) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

VPR Brands, LP (OTCMKTS:VPRB – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.07 and traded as low as $0.05. VPR Brands shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 9,833 shares changing hands.

VPR Brands Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.10.

About VPR Brands

VPR Brands, LP operates in the electronic cigarette, electronic cigar, personal vaporizer, and pocket lighter industry in the United States. The company designs, markets, and distributes a line of pocket lighters under the DISSIM brand; vaporizers for essential oils, concentrates, and dry herbs under the HoneyStick brand; cannabidiol products under the Goldline brand; and electronic cigarettes and vaporizers under the KRAVE brand; and e-liquids.

